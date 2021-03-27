Shots, and a musical serenade, at NYC vaccination center KATHY WILLENS, Associated Press March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 8:10 a.m.
1 of24 Pianist and CUNY music professor Barbara Podgurski plays with a string quartet for people who had received a COVID-19 vaccination and were waiting during the observation period, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. The convention center, which early in the pandemic served as a temporary field hospital, has been converted into a massive vaccination site. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 A string quartet performs at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center vaccination site, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in New York. The music is part of a series of daily, two-hour midday concerts from a collaboration between the nonprofit group Sing for Hope and violinist Victoria Paterson, who started her own nonprofit, Music and Medicine. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 Dr. Azmatullah Hussani, center, talks with Dr. Erica Crew, left, about the benefits of the presence of musicians as they stand outside a medical tent at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. For people on the road to immunity from the coronavirus, experiencing live music in the same space that served as a field hospital at the height of the pandemic was a fitting accompaniment on a day of hope. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Meti Gashi wears a sticker on his arm that reads, "I got my COVID-19 vaccine at the Javits Center" as he waits during the observation period after getting his vaccine Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. For people on the road to immunity from the coronavirus, experiencing live music in the same space that served as a field hospital at the height of the pandemic was a fitting accompaniment on a day of hope. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 Victoria Paterson, second from right, plays with a string quartet while recently vaccinated people wait during a post-vaccination observation period inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 People waiting in a COVID-19 post-vaccination observation area applaud as they listen to a string quartet perform at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in New York. For people on the road to immunity from the coronavirus, experiencing live music in the same space that served as a field hospital at the height of the pandemic was a fitting accompaniment on a day of hope. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 Frederick Rivera applauds as he and his cousin Joe Rivera listen to musicians, funded by Sing For Hope, play at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, where Frederick Rivera had just been vaccinated against COVID-19, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. "I love it," said Rivera, "especially the strings. It's very soothing." Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Violinist Victoria Paterson, center, waves as recently vaccinated people and health care workers applaud the music of a string quartet at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center vaccination site, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in New York. Members of the public, military and the health care workers all say the music has a calming effect during a stressful time. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Violinist Katie Kresek, who is also the concertmaster and co-orchestrator for the Tony-nominated Broadway musical "Moulin Rouge," plays for people waiting out their post-vaccination observation period after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 A member of the New York National Guard sprays a chair with disinfectant between arrivals of groups waiting during the post-vaccination observation period Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in New York, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center vaccination site. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 A container of disinfecting wipes sits on Bach sheet music as violist Rachel Golub, left, plays in a piano quintet at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Pianist and CUNY music professor Barbara Podgurski reacts to an audience of recently vaccinated members of the public, while playing with Sing for Hope at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. The music is part of a series of concerts that come from a collaboration between the nonprofit group ‘Sing for Hope’ and violinist Victoria Paterson. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 Sing for Hope co-founder Camille Zamora, left, takes a photo with Hildegardt Gemmer, center, and violinist Victoria Paterson, back right, who started her own nonprofit, Music and Medicine, after Gemmer was vaccinated at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. The center, one of New York City's largest coronavirus vaccination centers is also serving as a home to a series of mini concerts. The music is part of a series of concerts that come from a collaboration between the nonprofit group ‘Sing for Hope’ and Paterson. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Sylvia Harrison wipes away tears as she listens to live music from a string quartet after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 A woman who had just been vaccinated places money into a tip jar for musicians who were playing for health care workers, the public and members of the New York National Guard at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, a mass vaccination site, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. Collected by the nonprofit Sing for Hope, the money will to go toward supporting musicians and other performance artists who haven't been able to work since the pandemic darkened New York's stages and cultural spaces last March. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 Gravity, the Queen of Love and Hope performer and music artist from Brooklyn, plays a Sing For Hope piano while waiting during the observation period after getting her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. Gravity said she set a goal during the pandemic of live-streaming her art at least ten minutes a day. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent weekday, the sounds of Vivaldi, Mozart and Bach greeted hundreds of just-inoculated New Yorkers as they entered a medical observation area at one of the city's biggest COVID-19 vaccination sites, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
Hearing the music, many stopped to record videos of the five musicians in a piano and string ensemble gathered onstage, performing live.