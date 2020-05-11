Shopping malls set to open; Pollyanna festival moves online

Shopping malls are reopening, but a small-town festival dedicated to optimism is being scrapped in favor of a virtual event.

Developments in New Hampshire's response to the coronavirus pandemic:

SHOPPING MALLS

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he won’t hesitate to shut down shopping malls again if safety guidelines aren’t followed.

Monday was the first day that nonessential retail stores, hair salons and golf courses could re-open in New Hampshire under new rules aimed at preventing spread of the coronavirus. Among those reopening were Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester and the Merrimack Premium Outlets. Together, they employ 6,600 people.

The president of Simon Property Group, which owns the outlets and malls, wrote to Sununu explaining the detailed measures it planned to enact to promote health and safety.

Sununu praised those efforts but said he will not hesitate to reassess his position on allowing malls to open if the guidance isn’t followed.

___

POLLYANNA DAY

The New Hampshire town of Littleton has canceled its annual “Pollyanna Glad Day" gathering because of the coronavirus, but hopes to organize a virtual event in honor of the children's literary heroine and her spirit of optimism.

Last year, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill designating the second Saturday in June “Pollyanna of Littleton New Hampshire Recognition Day.” Eleanor H. Porter, author of the 1913 book “Pollyanna,” lived in Littleton, where a bronze statue of the beloved character welcomes visitors. The event has featured a pancake breakfast, a celebration near the sculpture, a sing-a-long and a walking tour.

Visitors are still encouraged to visit the sculpture and practice social distancing. Details on a virtual celebration could be released in the coming weeks, Karen Keazirian, executive director of Pollyanna of Littleton, Inc., told the Caledonian-Record newspaper.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday, 3,071 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 61 from the previous day. There have been at least 133 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.