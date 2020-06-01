Shooting on interstate in Kansas City, Kansas, kills 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two people were shot to death while driving on Interstate 70 over the weekend, in what police said was likely a domestic dispute.

The victims were identified Monday as Talisha Fay Johnson, 41, and Anthony Michael Johnson, 38, both of Overland Park.

Two juveniles in the car were not injured, Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Isaiah Montez Taylor, 21, of Overland Park, was arrested at the scene. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated endangerment of a child, as well as criminal discharge of a firearm.