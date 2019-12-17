Menorahs have been distributed by Deborah Katchko-Gray, cantor of Congregation Shir Shalom, to village businesses for window display during the holiday season. From left are: Mary Jones of Rodier Flowers, the president of the Downtown Ridgefield merchants association; Shir Shalom member Kimberly Knispel, and Cantor Katchko-Gray. About 35 menorahs have been distributed to business in town the last few years. Upcoming Hanukah events at Shir Shalon include: A celebration at the early childhood center at 11 a.m. on Dec. 20; a Tot Shabbat Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m.; and a Kabbalat Shabbat for all ages on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. with food and songs. p.m.