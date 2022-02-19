Sheriff's office: Man shot after pointing gun at child

BEAVER DAM, Ariz. (AP) — tA Utah police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly was pointing a gun at a young child during a confrontation in rural northwestern Arizona following a pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies, an Arizona sheriff's department said.

The child was unharmed when at St. George Police Department tactical team member killed Oscar Alcantara, 30, after Alcantara got out of a vehicle, ran into the desert and refused to release the child Thursday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday in a statement.