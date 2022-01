HOUSTON (AP) — A sheriff's deputy was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday as he stood by his motorcycle while blocking a Houston highway exit ramp during an off-duty job escorting heavy machinery, authorities said.

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez of the Harris County sheriff's office died after being taken by air to a hospital, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m.