Sheriff's corporal shot in 2016 Baton Rouge ambush dies

John L. Mone/AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nick Tullier, a Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the head and stomach during a July 2016 ambush that killed three other law enforcement officers during a summer of protests over the police killing of a Black man, died Thursday at age 47.

Tullier's death was announced on the Facebook page of his father, James Tullier, and on a companion page dedicated to Tullier's effort to recover in the years since the shooting. They did not mention the cause of death, but Tullier had struggled for years to recover from the 2016 shooting.