Sheriff: Man hurt in Shawano County explosion and fire dies

CAROLINE, Wis. (AP) — One of four people injured in a building explosion and fire in Wisconsin's Shawano County has died.

WLUK-TV reports that Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber identified the victim as Steve Verg. The conditions of the other three injured men were not available.

Authorities say the men were working on a project for the Carolina Lions Clubs at the time. While the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Bieber says the cause appears to be a propane leak or malfunction.

