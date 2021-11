KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A 41-year-old man is accused of killing three people, including a child, at an apartment complex in central Florida, investigators said.

Deputies found two adults and a child at the complex in the Buenaventura Lakes community near Kissimmee, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López said in a news conference on Tuesday. Two people were in one apartment and the other was in another unit, he said.