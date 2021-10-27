Sheriff: Kids lived in dire conditions as body decomposed JUAN A. LOZANO , Associated Press Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 5:37 p.m.
1 of6 Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez walks back to the scene where, according to Gonzalez, three juveniles were found living alone along with the skeletal remains of another person, possibly a juvenile, in a third floor apartment at the CityParc II at West Oaks Apartments on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at in west Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Law enforcement officials investigate a scene where, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three juveniles were found living alone along with the skeletal remains of another person, possibly a juvenile, in a third floor apartment at the CityParc II at West Oaks Apartments on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at in west Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 This undated photo provided by the Harris County, Texas, Sheriff's Office shows Brian W. Coulter. Authorities say three brothers who they allege were abandoned by their mother and her boyfriend were living by Authorities say three brothers, who they allege were abandoned by their mother and her boyfriend, were living by themselves in deplorable conditions in a Houston area apartment. They also lived for nearly a year with the decomposing body of their 8-year-old brother. The children's mother, Gloria Y. Williams, and her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, remained jailed on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Williams has been charged with felony injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence. Coulter is charged with murder. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This undated photo provided by the Harris County, Texas, Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Y. Williams. Authorities say three brothers, who they allege were abandoned by their mother and her boyfriend, were living by themselves in deplorable conditions in a Houston area apartment. They also lived for nearly a year with the decomposing body of their 8-year-old brother. The children's mother, Gloria Y. Williams, and her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, remained jailed on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Williams has been charged with felony injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence. Coulter is charged with murder. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
HOUSTON (AP) — The three abandoned brothers were thin, malnourished and hungry, living alone for months with no blankets to keep them warm inside an unfurnished Houston area apartment with soiled carpet, flies and roaches. The trio were barely surviving, abandoned and set adrift alongside the decomposing body of their 8-year-old brother.
Authorities on Wednesday alleged these were the deplorable conditions the children lived in for months as they waited for their mother to call authorities to report that their brother had been beaten to death by her boyfriend. Investigators say the mother never made that call and the oldest surviving sibling, a 15-year-old, finally overcame his fear and called authorities on Sunday.