LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Nebraska have identified a Wyoming couple at the center of a police shootout over the weekend that saw a woman killed and a man with her critically injured.

Hailey Stainbrook, 30, of Casper, Wyoming, died and Christian Alexander, 26, of Evansville, Wyoming, was critically wounded Saturday during a shootout with police in Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.