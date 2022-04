RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the beating death of a central Kentucky woman, a sheriff said.

The boy was arrested Monday night and charged with complicity to commit murder in the death of Lana Rene Jantz, 62, whose body was found April 13 in a shed on her property in Radcliff, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward told The News-Enterprise. Jantz died from blunt force trauma, he said.