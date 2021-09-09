Remembering Darlene Flagg, a 9/11 victim who helped build Ridgefield's iconic bandstand Alyssa Seidman Sep. 9, 2021
Darlene Flagg, right, was on American Flight 77 on Sept. 11, 2001. She was flying with her husband of over 40 years, Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Wilson Flagg, center, and their friend, Barbara Edwards, left.
The bandstand in Ballard Park, which Darlene Flagg helped erect, includes a memorial stone in Flagg's name in the walkway. Flagg was a passenger on Flight 77 on Sept. 11, 2001. Friday, August 20, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
RIDGEFIELD — Most residents would consider the bandstand in Ballard Park as a Main Street mainstay, but how likely is it that they know the story behind its becoming? It was the efforts of one group, and one member in particular, that brought the iconic landmark into fruition.
Darlene Flagg was a former president of the Ridgefield Woman’s Club, which was instrumental in erecting the bandstand. Years after it was constructed, her name was etched into a memorial stone on the brick walkway near the structure following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.