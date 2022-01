RIDGEFIELD — A new hire in the town’s planning and zoning department is bringing years of experience to the role.

On Monday, Alice Dew, of Brookfield, had her first day on the job as Ridgefield’s planning and zoning director. She replaces Richard Baldelli, former director and zoning enforcement officer, who retired on Jan. 3. An interim zoning enforcement officer will remain on board to support Dew as she acclimates to her new role.

Dew served as Brookfield’s land use director from 2015 to 2021. In that role, she oversaw the planning and zoning commissions, as well as the day-to-day operations of the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Inland Wetlands Board, the Building Department and the Health Department.

“I had things fairly worked out in Brookfield and allocated the work I was doing to other departments, so it’ll be a more sustainable job for them going forward,” Dew said. “Ridgefield is a lovely town, and I thought it would be a nice new challenge for me.”

As land use director, Dew partnered with Brookfield’s Economic & Community Development Commission to realize the vision for the Four Corners, the town center at the intersection of Route 7 and Route 25. Brookfield has already hired her replacement.

She was also Brookfield’s zoning enforcement officer for five years and served on the town’s Conservation Commission for 20 years. Her earlier career experiences include positions with the U.S. Forest Service and a solar energy installation company.

The succession reflects a “once in a generation” transition for Ridgefield’s Planning and Zoning Commission, according to Chairman Robert Hendrick. Baldelli was the director and zoning enforcement officer for the past five years and served as the enforcement officer under other directors for 30 years before that.

Baldelli announced his retirement in late October, days after Town Planner Karen Martin told him she was leaving to accept a job with SLR Consulting, Hendrick said.

The key staff departures occurred just two weeks before the election, where four of the nine Planning & Zoning seats turned over to newcomers. The four new commissioners are Elizabeth DiSalvo, an architect, Chris Molyneaux, a local attorney, Mariah Hutchings Okrongly, a sustainability program manager, and Joe Sorena, a civil engineer.

Commissioner Joseph Dowdell was reelected to a second term and later elected vice chairman by the commission. Hendrick — who was elected chairman last fall — is in the middle of a four-year term expiring next November along with commissioners John Katz, Susan Consentino and Ben Nneji.

After several executive sessions to interview candidates and discuss options, the commission voted unanimously on Dec. 14 to extend an offer to Dew. She accepted right before the holidays.

Hearst Connecticut Media spoke with Dew on her second day of work. Although she didn’t have much to say about the plans and projects she’ll be working on in the future, she’s excited to get started.

“The commission seems … very interested in going ahead with a little more focus on planning,” Dew said. “Ridgefield is a fairly well-established town, so they might start looking at more of the details of ... the zones that they have (while) taking into account COVID and other things.”

Hendrick said Ridgefield is fortunate to have Dew.

“(Alice) brings expertise and credibility on planning and zoning issues in western Connecticut, and her various life experiences help her balance the interests of both conservation and development,” he said in an email to Hearst Connecticut Media. “She impressed the commission ... when we discussed prioritizing customer service, improving engagement of the community and all stakeholders and driving accountability, efficiency and continuous improvement in everything we do.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom.

alyssa.seidman@hearstmediact.com