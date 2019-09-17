Sewer pump station hearing moved to Oct. 2

The District Two sewer plant, little seen behind the 901 Ethan Allen Highway property, will be mostly demolished under the town's plan, and a rebuilt pump station will send the area's wastewater to the District One sewer plant off South Street for treatment.

Digging up nearly three miles of streets is an unavoidable part of the plan.

Closing and demolition of the District Two sewage treatment plant on Route 7 and the piping of that wastewater for treatment at the soon-to-be renovated District One sewer plant on South Street will be up for comment at a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the town hall annex off Prospect Street by Yanity gym.

The hearing had been one of three on the agenda of a meeting scheduled for Sept. 24, but was rescheduled after a failure by the applicant to notify all neighbors within 100 feet at least 10 days before the hearing.

The sewer project is being proposed by the town Water Pollution Control Authority, and is the second phase of the $48 million plan approved by voters last November, to replace aging equipment and improve the town’s sewage treatment capabilities — under pressure from upgraded treatment standards from the state and federal governments.

The first phase of the project — a major reconstruction of the District One sewer plant off South Street — was approved by the commission in late May.

The second phase of the project is on Tuesday night’s agenda and involves the building of a new pump station and a 2.7-mile pipeline to bring wastewater or “effluent” from Sewer District Two — consisting mostly of commercial properties around the intersection of Route 7 and Route 35 — to the District One Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF) on South Street.

The planned route of the pipe is described in the application from AECOM, the sewer consulting firm that works with the town.

“...The Sewer District Two flows that were previously conveyed from the existing pump station to the Route 7 WWTF will be conveyed to the South Street WWTF through a new 14,150-foot-long, eight-inch diameter force main,” AECOM says in the application. “The route of the force main will be along Route 7 to Haviland Road, to Limekiln Road, to Lee Road, to Farmingville Road, to Ligi’s Way, and finally to South Street.”

The pipe’s path south on Route 7 will be repaved for half the highway’s width, and the local roads that are dug up along the route will be completely repaved.

A schedule provided as part of the application envisions the project going out to bid in the fall of 2020, and construction running from January 2021 to March 2022.

The application and paperwork related to the plans are available for inspection in the planning and zoning office at the town hall annex, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.