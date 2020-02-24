Several people rescued after breaking through lake ice

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Several people were rescued after breaking through ice on Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, authorities said.

Rescue crews responded three times on Sunday. In the first incident, other people in the area heard yelling from three people who'd broken through into the water while ice fishing. The people nearby helped all three out of the water and onto the shore. The three were taken to a hospital for evaluation and soon released.

Rescue workers later returned to the lake after another person broke through the ice, but he was able to get himself to safety. He refused medical treatment, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Then around 6:15 p.m., rescue workers were sent to help two teenagers who'd broken through the ice about 40 yards (36.6 meters) from shore. Rescue workers put on buoyant suits and took a sled onto the ice. They occasionally broke through as they headed for the two teens.

The rescuers eventually got the teens onto the sled and back to shore. The pair were taken to a hospital and were expected to recover.

The names of those involved haven't been released.