Sesto will chair Ridgefield’s Inland Wetlands Board

Pat Sesto

A longtime environmental officer for towns including Wilton and Greenwich, Patricia Sesto, will lead Ridgefield’s new Inland Wetlands Board, which will conduct its first public hearing next week on expansion of the town’s Governor Street parking lot.

Plans for roughly doubling the size of the Governor Street parking lot are scheduled for a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting room of the Town Hall Annex.

In addition to electing Sesto as chairwoman at its Nov. 26 meeting, the new wetlands board elected Susan Baker as vice chair.

Baker is a longtime active member of the Ridgefield Open Space Organization, a citizens group that led the effort for the town to acquire the Bennett’s Pond property as open space.

Kory Salomone was elected the board’s secretary.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, which must also rule on the town’s parking lot plans, is waiting so it can conduct its public hearing on the proposal after the wetlands board has ruled.