Series on James Baldwin

Ridgefield Library begins a new scholarly series this fall on the life and works of renowned American novelist, playwright, essayist, and poet James Baldwin. The series, “James Baldwin: Bearing Witness,” features a film screening, lecture, book discussion, poetry discussion, and more. All programs take place online via Zoom.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., JP Howard, New York poet, educator, and Baldwin scholar, will give an overview of Baldwin as a multi-genre writer, activist, and essayist. She will discuss why Baldwin’s words remain relevant and necessary today. There will be a brief Q&A after her talk.

Howard also will lead a discussion of Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time” Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Copies of the book are available to loan from the Library. Copies may also be downloaded for free by Ridgefield Library cardholders at the Library’s website.

On Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes will present “Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices.” Then on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of the PBS podcast “James Baldwin’s Fire.” Either listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion.

This series is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. For more information and to register to get the Zoom links visit ridgefieldllibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

How to buy and sell on eBay

Technology author, journalist, instructor, and eBay seller, Lance Whitney will reveal the tricks and techniques for successful selling on eBay Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $39.

“Buying and Selling on eBay”, a two-session workshop, provides hands-on experience using eBay Thursdays, Oct. 22 and 29, from 10 a.m.-noon. Instructor Eileen Burton has a small French collectibles business and has spent more than 10 years buying and selling on eBay. Cost is $79.

Advance registration is required at https://ridgefieldschools.org, or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Poetry reading

The Ridgefield Library will host “Fall into Poetry” Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., via Zoom.

The evening will feature Ridgefield Poet Laureate Barb Jennes, along with other local poets and readers. First Selectman Rudy Marconi also will be on hand to discuss why having a town poet laureate who promotes the healing power of poetry is so vital to our community.

For more information and to register visit ridgefieldllibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom link.

Tai Chi via Zoom

Tai Chi Exercises using light weights, a meditation in motion, with Rod Barfield is available Mondays, from 6:05 to 7:05 p.m. starting Oct. 19 (6 sessions; $74); Wednesday evening and Friday morning classes restart in November.

Tai Chi Chuan, a new Tai Chi class, tailored toward instruction on Zoom, meets Wednesdays, Oct. 28-Dec. 16, from 5:30-6:20 p.m. (no class Nov. 11). Gwen Roman will teach Master Huang Sheng Shyan’s (1910-1992) Five Loosening Exercises.

Advance registration is required. Cardio, Dance Toning, Yoga, Yoga Nidra, and Barre-lates also are available. Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Historical Society conducts meeting

The Ridgefield Historical Society’s annual meeting, open to all members, will take place by Zoom video conference Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. The session will include annual reports and election of a slate of officers and directors.

To sign up to receive a link for the meeting, members may email info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. Details on participating will be provided with the link.

For more information about the Ridgefield Historical Society, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-438-5821.

Genealogy for Beginners

A “Genealogy for Beginners” workshop via Zoom will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 20 and 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $49.

Class will cover sources of information including the U.S. Census and vital records, as well as immigration and naturalization records. A brief introduction to finding records outside the USA and about how DNA is used in genealogy will be included. Led by Eileen Burton.

Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ghosts of Ridgefield

On this guided walk of Timothy Keeler’s Haunt, visitors will meet some of the ghosts of Ridgefield’s past from across three centuries going back to its founding days in the early 1700s.

Tours will be held Oct. 23 and 24 and last about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Walks are appropriate for families with children ages 7 and up.

Park at 152 Main St., Ridgefield.

Tickets are $10 per person.

For more information or to register, go to https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Scarecrow contest

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) is hosting its eighth annual scarecrow contest. Individuals, families, groups, and businesses are invited to create scarecrows to be displayed on Main Street during Fall in Love with Ridgefield Oct. 16-18.

Voting will take place on the KTM&HC Facebook page from Oct.16-31. The scarecrow with the most likes by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31 will receive a prize.

Scarecrow frames are available now for $25 each and may be picked up at the musuem’s Visitor Center, 152 Main Street, Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People interested in entering scarecrows in the contest may register at secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/mG-8vU3HUf7gekjhlTY7Q, then email info@keelertavernmuseum.org to schedule a time to pick up a frame.

Finished scarecrows must be dropped off at the Visitor Center by Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m.

ACT hosts musical:

‘The Last Five Years’

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is reopening this fall with the musical, “The Last Five Years.” After being granted permission to livestream this production, ACT patrons will have the option to either attend in person or from their homes.

“The Last Five Years” chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress, played by Katie Diamond (Jersey Boys, The Pirate Queen), and Jamie, a budding novelist, played by Daniel C. Levine (Les Miz, The Rocky Horror Show, Jesus Christ Superstar).

The musical will be performed at ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, from Oct. 28-Nov. 15, with both limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Performance dates and times are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m.

For tickets, call 475-215-5497, or email boxoffice@actofct.org. For more information, visit www.actofct.org.

Google Docs workshop

Google Docs meets Thursday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Cost is $39.

Instructor Lance Whitney demystifies Google Docs, which provides a free, cloud-based platform for creating and sharing word processing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations compatible with Microsoft Office.

Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.