Sequence of shootings in Memphis, Tennessee
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Marcus Cash, 28, speaks during an interview outside a home where his close friend and business partner, Dewayne Tunstall, was fatally shot, in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, at least three witnesses saw Ezekiel Kelly fatally shoot Tunstall in the head, according to a police affidavit. It said Kelly pulled Tunstall to the side, then during their conversation drew a handgun and fired several shots. “What did he do to deserve that?” Cash said. Adrian Sainz Show More Show Less
2 of8 A man carrying a firearm on his hip for protection leaves an Auto Zone store, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. On Wednesday afternoon, a man entered the Auto Zone and live streamed himself as he shot a person who lived through the incident. Other attacks by the man on the same Wednesday resulted in killing four and wounding three. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A sign is present at a street in the neighborhood of Whitehaven where a gunman was arrested, whom livestreamed himself driving around shooting at people, killing four and wounding three others in seemingly random attacks last night, shown Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A bicyclist and motororists make their way down Poplar Ave. at the McLean Blvd. intersection Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. This area of midtown is one of the places where a live streaming gunman carjacked and shot at people, which resulted in killing four and wounding three others Wednesday. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 An Auto Zone store where a shooting took place the previous day is seen on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. On Wednesday afternoon, a man entered the store and live streamed himself as he shot a person who lived through the incident. Other attacks by the man on the same Wednesday resulted in killing four and wounding three. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sequence of shootings on Wednesday in Tennessee, provided by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis. Crime scenes were scattered throughout the city. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded. Ezekiel Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder.
—12:56 a.m. Officers responded to a shooting in east Memphis. A dead man was located in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was eventually identified as Ezekiel Kelly.