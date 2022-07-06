Seoul spy agency files charges against ex-chiefs over NKorea

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency filed charges on Wednesday against two of its former directors over their handling of separate border incidents with North Korea in recent years which prompted criticism that Seoul's previous liberal government improperly appeased the North to improve ties.
The National Intelligence Service accused former director Park Jie-won, who served from 2020 to May this year, of destroying intelligence reports related to North Korea’s fatal shooting of an unarmed South Korean citizen in waters near the countries' western sea border in 2020.