Seniors moved from Minnesota facility after virus outbreak

WAYZATA, Minn. (AP) — About three dozen residents have been moved from a Minneapolis area senior living facility after an outbreak of the coronavirus made many staff members too sick to care for residents.

The Minnesota Department of Health tells the Star Tribune that the decision to relocate residents from Meridian Manor in Wayzata on Saturday came in consultation with state and local officials.

The department said a majority of staff members and administrators at the 50-bed facility became sick and were unable to care for residents. Five residents were sent to a hospital, some residents were relocated with family and others were being moved to a nearby long-term care facility.

In a statement, Meridian Manor said residents began testing positive for the coronavirus at the hospital on April 7. The findings prompted the facility to test all residents. As of Saturday, 18 of 55 had tested positive. On Friday, one resident died because of complications with COVID-19, the facility said.

Meridian Manor said health officials directed the facility “to transition all residents not affected by COVID-19 to other providers while residents with COVID-19 continue to be treated in hospitals.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.