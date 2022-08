DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal's government has signed a peace agreement with separatist rebels from the southern Casamance region that aims to end more than four decades of conflict.

Senegal President Macky Sall announced the agreement, which was signed Thursday in Guinea Bissau between government officials and the Provisional Committee of Political and Combatant Wings of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance. It calls for the laying down of arms.