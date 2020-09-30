Senator Blumenthal, Congressman Himes endorse Berger-Girvalo

Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Democratic candidate for Connecticut House of Representatives in Ridgefield’s 111th District, has been endorsed by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congressman Jim Himes, both fellow Democrats.

Senator Blumenthal joined Berger-Girvalo this weekend for a campaign kick-off event that included speeches at Town Hall on Sunday, Sept 27.

“As an educator, business manager, and community activist, Aimee has the extraordinary experience and skill to be a strong, effective advocate for Ridgefield,” Senator Blumenthal said. “She will fight for seniors, stronger schools, and small businesses to grow our economy and create jobs. I know Aimee and strongly support her for State Representative."

Senator Blumenthal has represented Connecticut in U.S. Senate since 2011, and served five terms as the state’s attorney general.

“Aimee Berger-Girvalo is a dedicated community advocate, and I’m proud to endorse her run for State Representative,” said Rep. Himes, who has represented Connecticut’s Fourth Congressional District, which includes Ridgefield, since 2009.

“Now more than ever, we need someone with Aimee’s skills and experience to get our small businesses the relief they need, stand up for school funding, protect our frontline workers, and make real strides in the fight against climate change. Aimee is a fighter, and I know she will fight for us in Hartford.”

Himes visited Ridgefield on Saturday.

Berger-Girvalo, who is making her second run at Ridgefield’s 111th District seat in the state legislature, welcomed the support.

“I’m honored to have the support of Senator Blumenthal and Congressman Himes, two tireless leaders who are guiding our state through challenging times and fighting for the recovery assistance we need,” Berger-Girvalo said.

“There's no question this is one of the most important elections of our lifetime, and it’s critical that we elect leaders at the local, state, and federal levels who will work together to defend our rights and reject the extremist agenda of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.,” she said.

“I'm ready to continue fighting alongside these progressive champions for economic justice, healthcare access for all, action on climate change, and a recovery that puts our working families first.”

The 111th District state house seat that Berger-Girvalo is seeking includes all of Ridgefield south of George Washington Highway and Canterbury Lane.

Aimee Berger Girvalo works in special education as an applied behavior analysis therapist, and for more than a decade has been director and coach of Ridgefield’s Holland Soccer program, a volunteer organization that enables children with special needs to participate in the sport.

She has raised two children in Ridgefield, both attending the public schools.