Senate votes to extend 4 of Lamont's remaining COVID orders

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have decided to extend four of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's remaining pandemic-related executive orders, despite concerns raised by Republicans that it's time to end the practice and get back to normal governing.

The Senate voted 19-13 on Tuesday to prolong orders until June 30 that deal with physical distancing in certain congregate settings; making the patient vaccination database available to medical providers; using temporary nurses aides to help alleviate staffing shortages; and providing more time to send out rental assistance payments to people facing eviction who've already applied to the state's UniteCT program.