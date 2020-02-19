Senate set to vote on letting farmers control siting rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate was poised Wednesday to pass a Republican bill that would strip the state agriculture department of its authority to regulate factory farm siting and expansion and hand oversight to agricultural groups.

Right now the agriculture department writes siting and expansion regulations subject to approval by the governor and Legislature. Under the bill, the department would need permission from a new nine-member board before it could begin drafting any such regulations. Five members of the board would be selected from agricultural groups.

The bill comes after the department proposed new minimum setbacks from neighboring properties for farms' manure storage facilities last year. The proposal outraged agricultural groups, who complained the new setbacks were far too draconian and an advisory committee that developed them for the department didn't include any farmers.

The department dropped the plan amid the uproar. But the proposal so angered Republican senators that they took the unprecedented step in November of voting against confirming the department's secretary, Brad Pfaff, forcing him out of the post.