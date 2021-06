HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Senate was back at the state Capitol on Thursday to cast what's expected to be the final vote by lawmakers on a bill that legalizes the recreational use of cannabis for adults and lays the groundwork for the new industry in Connecticut.

It's also anticipated senators will register the final vote by the General Assembly on a massive bill that spells out details of the new two-year $46.3 billion state budget, among other issues.