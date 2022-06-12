Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month’s mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.