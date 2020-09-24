Sen. Blumenthal to speak at Ridgefield Town Hall Sept. 27

Sen. Richard Blumenthal visited the West Lane Pizza and Deli the last time he was in Ridgefield on Aug. 12 to see damage from Storm Isaias.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will visit with residents and speak in front of Ridgefield Town Hall this Sunday, Sept. 27, at 12:30 p.m.

Blumenthal will discuss national issues and his endorsement of Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Democratic candidate for state representative in Ridgefield’s 111th District, which includes virtually all of Ridgefield, except a corner of northern Ridgebury.

Following the Town Hall event, Sen. Blumenthal will join Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and candidate Berger-Girvalo to canvass and speak with Ridgefield voters in their neighborhoods.

All Ridgefield residents are invited to attend. All officials, candidates, campaign staff, and volunteers at the event will wear masks and socially distance to protect all against COVID-19. First Selectman Marconi requests that all attendees do the same.

Other Democratic candidates expected at the event include: State Sen. Will Haskell, who represents the 26th District including all of Ridgefield, Redding, and Wilton, along with portions of Westport, Bethel, New Canaan, and Weston; and 138th District State Rep. Ken Gucker, who represents the northernmost sliver of Ridgefield, north of George Washington Highway and Canterbury Lane, along with portions of Danbury and New Fairfield. Both are running for re-election on Nov. 3.

Blumenthal was last in Ridgefield a few weeks ago, touring damage from Storm Isaias.

More information may be found at ridgefielddems.net or aimee4ridgefield.com.