Skip to main content
News

'Sedona Art:' Ridgefield artist's artwork being at new store

Staff
4

Ridgefield Artist Tina Cobelle-Sturgese’ 36-inch by 36-inch oil on canvas oceanscape artwork titled: “Morning Solitude” is going to be in the window of longtime Touch of Sedona store owner, Marge Courtney’s new art supply store, “Sedona Art” on Main Street in Ridgefield beginning in January 2021 when the store opens, and until the artwork is raffled off in the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield’s virtual drawing for the artwork, Jan. 12 at the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center in the town.

The event will also be held in conjunction with Ridgefield Suffragist Alice Paul’s birthday, its celebration, and “Alice Paul Day,” also Jan. 12.

Raffle tickets for the drawing in an attempt to win the $3,150 “Morning Solitude” through the selection of a winning ticket, which will be drawn, are $5. The raffle tickets can be purchased at www.rlwv.org.

"It's a nice piece for right now," Cobelle-Sturges said.

Cobelle-Sturges is the sixth artist from the Ridgefield Guild of Artists to donate artwork to the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, Cobelle-Sturges’ artwork of which the League is utilizing as a way to promote their yearly fundraiser this year, sell tickets for it, and give Cobelle-Sturge’s artwork a home with the League’s events virtual through at least June 2021.

"Considering what we're all going through, it's a meditative painting to look at. It has a lot of atmospheric energy. It speaks for itself," Cobelle Sturges said.

Sedona Art will sell art supplies in addition to offering other products and services to support artists and art programs throughout Ridgefield.

"Touch of Sedona has been creating positive energy for many years," Courtney said. "Now we want to make the tools, supplies and resources necessary to foster the creative spirit available to customers," Courtney said.