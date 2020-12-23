'Sedona Art:' Ridgefield artist's artwork being at new store

Ridgefield Artist Tina Cobelle-Sturgese’ 36-inch by 36-inch oil on canvas oceanscape artwork titled: “Morning Solitude” is going to be in the window of longtime Touch of Sedona store owner, Marge Courtney’s new art supply store, “Sedona Art” on Main Street in Ridgefield beginning in January 2021 when the store opens, and until the artwork is raffled off in the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield’s virtual drawing for the artwork, Jan. 12 at the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center in the town.

The event will also be held in conjunction with Ridgefield Suffragist Alice Paul’s birthday, its celebration, and “Alice Paul Day,” also Jan. 12.