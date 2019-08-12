Secrets, secrets all around

“We keep secrets from people that we love because we’re afraid of our own truth. I think sometimes we’re afraid to hurt people, because you never know. I think we’re afraid of what is, and what can’t be.” — Lauren London

The thoughts and deeds we hold closest to our hearts have the power to wound others or destroy ourselves. These secrets, the ones that are locked away deep within ourselves, set the tone for our latest read at a snowy college in Maine.

Tell Me Everything by Cambria Brockman

In her debut novel “Tell Me Everything,” Cambria Brockman utterly mystifies the reader with her complex set of characters. Readers are introduced to Malin, a young woman who spends her entire college career pretending to be something, but what? Brockman sends the reader back and forth through Malin’s freshman and senior years at Hawthorne College to explain how she found her group of friends. However, a tension has emerged within the group and the secrets, all the secrets that Malin is privy to, are on the verge of boiling over. Malin tries to take charge to maintain her group’s dynamic while also keeping her own secrets from being revealed. As Malin puts a plan into action to keep her pals together, a miscalculation results in a murder. “Tell Me Everything” will shock readers with Brockman’s sharp twists causing readers to flip back to the first page to start the book all over again.

“In her first weeks at Hawthorne College, Malin is swept up into a tight-knit circle that will stick together through all four years. But Malin isn’t like the rest of her friends. She’s an expert at hiding her troubled past. She acts as if she shares the preoccupations of those around her — dating, partying — all while using her extraordinary insight to detect their deepest vulnerabilities and weaknesses.”

Readers who devoured Brockman’s plot twist in “Tell Me Everything” are sure to enjoy the layered secrecy in Celeste Ng’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” The book follows two very different families, the Warrens and the Richardsons, connected through their children’s friendships. Tensions grow between the two families after a dramatic custody battle grips their little slice of suburbia.