Second wave feminists to speak on Women’s Movement

Ridgefielder Suzanne Benton, founder and organizer of the first CT Chapters of NOW and the CT Feminists in the Arts in the 1960s and recipient of the pioneer feminist award from the Veteran Feminists of America is a featured speaker at the Ridgefield Library's webinar.

The Ridgefield Library will present a live webinar titled, Still Going Strong: Pioneers of the Second Wave of the Women’s Movement Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

A panel of Connecticut’s second wave feminists will speak about what life was like for women and for them in particular in the late 1960s to the early 1970s; what drew them to the Women’s Movement; what each achieved; and how their lives and other’s lives changed and benefited from their actions and commitments.

Panelists for this presentation include Ridgefielder Suzanne Benton, founder and organizer of the first CT Chapters of NOW and the CT Feminists in the Arts in the 1960s and recipient of the pioneer feminist award from the Veteran Feminists of America; Jeanne Hirsch Ingress, artist, author, and activist; Reverend Dr. Davida Foy Crabtree, an ordained United Church of Christ minister who has been a strong advocate for women’s rights throughout her life; Barbara Love an activist feminist pioneer of the Gay Movement; and Lela Stephens, a journalist, editor, and lyricist who received an award from Governor Ella T. Grasso at the state capitol for her “contributions to culture, the development of women, and to the arts” who will be submitting a reading.

This program is made possible thanks to the Noreen L. Papa: Mothers Live Your Lives series and is also presented in conjunction with a town-wide celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-228.