Macklin Reid / news@theridgefieldpress.com

RIDGEFIELD — A second public information session will be held on Saturday to discuss the town’s affordable housing plan.

The draft plan prepared by the Ridgefield Affordable Housing Committee recommends changes to the zoning regulations and developing the Branchville neighborhood as among the ways to make it easier for people to afford to live in town. The full plan is available online on the committee’s page on town’s website.