Second man arrested in robbery of elderly San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police said Monday they arrested a second suspect in the robbery of an Asian man in his 70s that was caught on video and included someone yelling a racial slur at the victim.

Jonathan Amerson, 56, surrendered Sunday and was booked for investigation of two counts each of robbery and elder abuse, police said in press release. Authorities said Amerson is suspected of robbing the same victim of his recyclables about two months ago in the same area.

It wasn't immediately known whether Amerson has an attorney who could speak for him.

His surrender came after a video of the robbery was posted to social media on Feb. 23 and sparked widespread outrage.

The video showed a man believed to be Amerson threatening and swinging a pole at an Asian man who was trying to get back a shopping cart presumably loaded with aluminum cans he had collected. A person recording the video told the victim to “go get your cans” and someone said: “I hate Asians.” Later, the victim was shown weeping. Several people were standing around in the Bayview neighborhood, but none of them interfered and some jeered and mocked him..

Dwayne Grayson, 20, whom police believe recorded the attack, was arrested last week on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse and committing a hate crime. He was also suspected of violating probation for another robbery.

Grayson was set to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon. It was not known if he has an attorney who could comment.