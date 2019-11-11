Second boat, victim found in Lake Winnipesaukee

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have found another boat and another victim after a fatal accident on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith.

Initial reports of the accident indicated that a 20-foot boat had possibly struck bottom near Bear Island on Friday evening. First responders found the boat's operator dead at the scene, and an injured woman.

As the investigation continued, however, Marine patrol officials determined that there was likely another vessel or structure involved. On Sunday, authorities used special equipment, a state police helicopter and Fish and Game divers to find a second boat in about 48 feet of water. Divers then found a man's body within the submerged boat.

Authorities now believe the two boats collided with each other. Names of those involved have not been released.