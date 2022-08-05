Search renewed for remains of 4 victims of 1973 gay bar fire JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 6:04 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly a half-century after arson killed 32 people in a New Orleans gay bar, the City Council has renewed the search for the remains of four victims, including three who were never identified.
The UpStairs Lounge burned on June 24, 1973, killing 31 men, including two whose mother died with them, and injuring another woman and 14 men.