Search for suspects in California 'massacre' of 6 continues

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed six people — including a teenage mother and her baby — at a central California home Monday in what the local sheriff called a “horrific massacre” related to drugs and gangs.
Few details were available Tuesday, including which gangs may have been involved and the results of a narcotics search warrant that sheriff's deputies executed at the home last week in Goshen, a semirural community of about 3,000 residents in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.