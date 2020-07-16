Search for missing girl, 10, shifts to Clinton, Iowa area

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Investigators said Thursday they have launched a massive search for a 10-year-old missing girl in a rural area outside of Clinton, Iowa.

Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said that “newly developed information” in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has shifted the search to the Clinton and Camancha area in eastern Iowa.

He said that a dozen law enforcement agencies and scores of volunteers were participating in the search, based in the tiny town of Low Moor.

“We have identified a wide area to search and we are initiating a process to complete that,” Bladel told reporters.

Terrell vanished last week after spending the night at the Davenport apartment of 47-year-old Henry Dinkins, her half-brother's father.

Police have called Dinkins a person of interest but he has not been charged. He's on the state sex offender registry for a third-degree sexual abuse conviction in 1990, when he was 17.

Dinkins is being jailed on charges that he violated the terms of his parole by failing to give authorities his latest address and having contact with minors. His attorney declined comment.

Bladel asked anyone to come forward if they saw Dinkins driving a maroon Chevy Impala in that area between late July 9 and noon July 10.