Search for Tulsa Race Massacre remains may be expanded

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Investigators want to expand their search for bodies of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after uncovering a dozen sets of remains during a cemetery excavation in October, a state official says.

State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck confirmed Thursday that scientists believe more than 30 sets of remains may be interred at the site in Oaklawn Cemetery. He said investigators have so far identified an area of about 1,410 square feet (130 square meters) near the southwest corner of the cemetery for further study, the Tulsa World reported. That's almost five times as large as the trench they dug in October.