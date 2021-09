BALTIMORE (AP) — An Eastern Shore ice and seafood company and its owner have pleaded guilty to employing foreign workers illegally and visa fraud in a manipulation of a seasonal worker program to boost profits at the workers’ expense, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Capt. Phip’s Seafood and its owners “engaged in a calculated pattern of visa fraud,” deceiving the government and leaving employees with lower wages, Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said in a news release.