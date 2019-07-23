Screenings, dancing and more in Fairfield County

American Creed will be screened on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. A community conversation with Dr. Leslie Lindenauer will follow the screening. Registration online. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org. less American Creed will be screened on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. A community conversation with Dr. Leslie Lindenauer will follow the screening. Registration online. ... more Photo: American Creed / Contributed Photo Photo: American Creed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Screenings, dancing and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

After Dark

SummerFest CT, Aug. 18, 3-9 p.m., Riverwalk, 100 Canal St., Shelton. Rain date: Aug. 21. Featuring John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Hey Nineteen, and Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente Jr. Bring nonperishable food to be donated to Spooner House Food pantry. Tickets: $40-$45. Info: SummerFestCT.com.

Dance

Latin Ballroom, July 27, 7-11:30 p.m., Bridgeport’s Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. World renown Latin-style ballroom stars, Aleksei Shipilov and Julia Mitina will perform. The dance lesson is at 8 p.m. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $20. Info: call 203-374-7308

Film

American Creed, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Documentary screening followed by community conversation with Dr. Leslie Lindenauer. Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Hello Dolly, Aug. 11, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Return to Earth, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s production of Aida, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Apollo 11. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

Trying Out

Silvermine Arts Center Fulbright residency program, funded by artist and philanthropist Janet Hennessey Dilenschneider and Robert Dilenschneider, and managed by the International Institute of Education (IIE). Radovanovich will spend the first two weeks of June on the Silvermine campus. Open to current foreign Fulbright grantees and Fulbright Visiting Scholars. Artists will have the opportunity to work with a Silvermine faculty member as a mentor. Info: iie.org/Programs/Fulbright-Silvermine-Residency/About.

Authors sought: Trumbull Arts Festival, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull. Authors are encouraged to speak to the public about their works and interact during the day. To apply, email arts@trumbull-ct.gov, or call 203-452-5065.

Calling All Crafters, the Ridgefield Woman’s Club seeks crafters for 49th annual Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds will be donated to area charities. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.