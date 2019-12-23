Scotts Ridge student advances to state Geography Bee

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Scotts Ridge student advances to state Geography Bee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ten Scotts Ridge Middle School students competed in the school’s annual Geography Bee Friday, Dec. 20.

Among the finalist contestants were six eight graders, three seventh graders and one sixth grader .

Liam Gabello earned the championship and will try to qualify by completing a written test that would put him in the top 100 students in the state. SRMS has had a student compete at the state level the past 12 years and has had top ten finishers in the past five years.

Cora Meres earned second place while Colin Nelson was awarded third place. Winners received gift certificates to Books on the Commons in Ridgefield.

Other students who earned the right to compete were: Jose Caron, Sully Dunn, Maggie Fleutte, Yuhan Li,Paige Pouton, Dyan Rainbeau and Finn Skillman.

Connecticut schools with students in grades four through eight are eligible for this entertaining and challenging test of geographic knowledge. Each school’s Bee produces one winner. The top 100 scoring students are then invited to the state-level Bee at CCSU. The winner of the Connecticut Bee will represent the state at the national finals in Washington, D.C. The final competition will televised. Winners will compete in the national finals for scholarships.

For more information please contact Chris Petersen at 203-448-0896 or email at cpetersen@ridgefield.org.