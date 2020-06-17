Scott House, Schoolhouse will not reopen in Phase 2

The Scott House at 4 Sunset Lane, headquarters of the Ridgefield Historical Society, will remain closed to the public during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 reopenings, but the Historical Society will remain active online at ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Essential staff will be in the building from time to time, but no volunteers will be working on the premises. Inquiries may be directed to info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or to 203-438-5821.

The Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane, where the Historical Society presents summer programs, also will remain closed to the public. There will be video presentations from the schoolhouse later this summer.

Virtual programming, including interviews that will be preserved for future historians as part of the continuing COVID-19 archival project, are available at ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. The Historical Society encourages townspeople to participate in the COVID-19 project by submitting photos, videos, and written reflections through the portal on the website.