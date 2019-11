Scotland Elementary celebrates Veterans Day

From left to right: Scotland Elementary School students Averie Young, Louis Imbrogno, and Josh Ochoa. From left to right: Scotland Elementary School students Averie Young, Louis Imbrogno, and Josh Ochoa. Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Scotland Elementary celebrates Veterans Day 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Scotland Elementary School students honored United State veterans on Friday morning, Nov.8.

Three of the school’s fifth grade students —Averie Young, Louis Imbrogno, and Josh Ochoa —shared a reading about Veteran’s Day and Scotland’s fifh grade special chorus sang the Star Spangled Banner in the morning in honor of Veterans.