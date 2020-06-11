Scotland Elementary students send inspiring messages

Scotland Elementary students Aiden and Abigail A. decorated 5th grader Tommy L's driveway wishing him well as he moves up to middle school.

Scotland Elementary School PTA organized a fun way to surprise and honor 5th graders. More than 45 SES families signed up to decorate a 5th graders’ driveway with chalk during the week of June 8.

The inspiring messages and drawings brought smiles to so many faces.