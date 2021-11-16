Scion of Polish nobility jailed in property restitution case

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Warsaw court on Tuesday confirmed the arrest order for a Polish businessman who is a descendent of one of Poland's aristocratic families, in a case highlighting the problems still resulting from the communist regime's seizure of private property after World War II.
Michal Sobanski, a 46-year-old businessman, has been held in isolation in a prison in the western Polish city of Wroclaw since June. The Appeals Court in Warsaw rejected his lawyers' appeal against the temporary arrest, which means Sobanski must remain jailed until Dec. 20, while the investigation continues. The prosecutors argue that only isolation can guarantee there will be no influencing of witnesses.