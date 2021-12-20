Schools use therapy-based programs for 'overwhelmed' kids LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 12:49 a.m.
1 of23 Second-graders hold their heads as they talk about "thoughts" and how they compare with "feelings" and resulting "actions," at Paw Paw Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Their teacher is one of many in the school trained to use a curriculum created at the University of Michigan called TRAILS. Research suggests TRAILS lessons for at-risk kids can reduce depression and improve coping skills — something district officials say has been particularly important during the pandemic. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Trixie, a comfort dog, waits to greet students at the early elementary wing of the Paw Paw Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Principal Melissa Remillard, in red in background, and other staff members also greets students. Staff members, from teachers to kitchen staff and bus drivers, have received training in social-emotional support to help students, more of whom have struggled in the pandemic. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Second-grade teacher Melissa Shugg, seen through her classroom door, teaches a lesson at Paw Paw Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Shugg is one of many teachers at the school who've been trained to teach a social-emotional curriculum created at the University of Michigan called TRAILS. Research suggests TRAILS lessons for at-risk kids can reduce depression and improve coping skills — something district officials say has been particularly important during the pandemic. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Second-graders listen to a lesson at Paw Paw Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Their teacher is one of many teachers at the school who've been trained to teach a social-emotional curriculum created at the University of Michigan called TRAILS. Research suggests TRAILS lessons for at-risk kids can reduce depression and improve coping skills — something district officials say has been particularly important during the pandemic. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 A kindergartener steps on paw print stickers in the hallway at the elementary school in Paw Paw, Michigan, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The task was intended to help him get past a hard start to the day. He smiled, exclaimed "All done!" when he finished and happily returned to class. School social worker Deb Doyle said physical tasks like these can help students quickly shift gears and focus on learning. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 A kindergartener gives social worker Deb Doyle a high-five after he completes a task at the elementary school in Paw Paw, Michigan, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The task — quickly stepping on a series of paw prints on the floor in the school hallway — was intended to help him get past a hard start to the day. The boy smiled, exclaimed "All done!" when he finished and happily returned to class. Doyle said physical tasks like these can help students quickly shift gears and focus on learning. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Second-grade teacher Melissa Shugg teaches a lesson at Paw Paw Elementary School about thoughts, feelings and actions on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Shugg is one of many teachers at the school who've been trained to teach a social-emotional curriculum created at the University of Michigan called TRAILS. Research suggests TRAILS lessons for at-risk kids can reduce depression and improve coping skills — something district officials say has been particularly important during the pandemic. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Second-graders talk in small groups about their how they're feeling at Paw Paw Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. The curriculum their teacher uses is part of the district's efforts to increase social-emotional support for students, more of whom have struggled during the pandemic. With an infusion of federal COVID relief money and state funding this year — plus a belief among local school officials that kids can't succeed academically if they are struggling emotionally — every child in this district's 11 schools is receiving extra support of some kind. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Behavior specialist Eric Clark, center right, leads a group of fifth-graders in a mindfulness exercise on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. "I think we're starting to see some of the effects of the past few years," Clark says, referring to the pandemic and other pressures. "Kids just really anxious — not knowing what's going on at home, not knowing what's going on at school." Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Two fifth-graders talk during a small group session called "Apple Club" on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the upper elementary wing of the middle school in Paw Paw, Michigan. Small groups like these give students a chance to build connections and share their feelings in a confidential setting. Group leader Eric Clark, a behavior specialist at the school, says he's seen many more students feeling anxious and overwhelmed since the school returned to full-time in-person learning this fall. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Eighth-grader Will Bowater listens to a teacher explain a lesson at the middle school in Paw Paw, Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. He says the district's social-emotional learning curriculum— and the focus on feelings and positivity — is a good thing, even if it's sometimes a little "corny.'' The district is upping its support for students — three of whom attempted suicide this fall. Support staff say they're also seeing more anxious and overwhelmed students, as they've returned to full-time in-person learning. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 An 8th grader works on a class project at Paw Paw Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. The students were asked to write a word that was important to them and their work in the classroom. They then added the words to a poster to serve as a class "contract." The district has upped its social-emotional curriculum during the pandemic, as more students struggle. That is common nationwide. A recent AP-NORC/MTV poll found that nearly half of U.S. teens said the pandemic has made it harder to be happy and maintain their mental health. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Eighth-grade teacher Andrew Becker dons a crown for a history lesson on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. He is also one of many teachers in the district who've been trained to teach a social-emotional curriculum. One eighth-grader says she appreciates the lessons Becker and others teach. "I think it's really cool that teachers actually care about how we're doing our life other than just like our grades and everything," she says. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Corey Harbaugh, background, checks messages on his phone while rabbits Peter and Bugs pause for a moment on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the middle school in Paw Paw, Michigan. The rabbits are some of a few comfort pets at schools in town. Harbaugh, the curriculum director for Paw Paw schools, has played an integral role in recent months in increasing social-emotional learning and support for students, more of whom have struggled in the pandemic. "If we were to take an old-school, traditional approach to student behavior to say that students who are disregulated or students who are off kilter, students who are misbehaving are a problem and to deal with them with traditional punishment, we would be both missing the opportunity and the need right now," Harbaugh says. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Abby Olmstead, age 10, holds her 1-year-old brother, Liam Myers, while her 13-year-old sister Makayla Olmstead sits on the couch, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at their home in Paw Paw, Michigan. Abby has been working with support staff at her school to manage her emotions in the classroom at Paw Paw Elementary School. She said she sometimes feels anxious and blurts out things in class. Mindfulness exercises help calm and distract her, she said. She said the behavior specialist at her school "always makes me laugh when I have anxiety, and that's not a bad thing." Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — On a windy December morning in rural southwest Michigan, an American flag flapped at half-staff outside Paw Paw Early Elementary School. A social worker with a miniature therapy dog named Trixie offered comfort at the entry doors.
Children wearing face masks scampered off buses into the morning chill, some stooping to pet the shaggy pup before ambling inside.