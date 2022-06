Iris Samuels/AP

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's top schools official pleaded no contest Wednesday to illegally passing a school bus, was fined $100 and could have the citation removed from her driving record in 60 days, according to Helena Municipal Court records.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was cited last week for illegally passing the school bus in a residential subdivision on the morning of May 19.