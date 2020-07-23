School officials release reopening plan

Ridgefield students are returning to in-person classes five days a week this fall, but the school day will be anything but normal.

At a virtual Board of Education meeting that live-streamed Wednesday night, Superintendent Susie Da Silva presented the district’s reopening plan for Ridgefield schools. No vote was required, and the plan will now be sent to the state’s education department ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The state is requiring each district to submit plans for three levels (low, moderate, high) of COVID-19 risk. With Connecticut currently at low risk, districts must follow a model that returns students to classrooms yet offers remote learning for parents who choose to keep their children at home. Districts will receive guidance from the state about how to define each risk level.

In a letter to the Ridgefield community that was part of Wednesday night’s presentation, Da Silva said the district was limited by state requirements.

“While we have made every effort to plan as much as possible, it is important that we all understand where the District had autonomy in its planning and where it did not,” Da Silva wrote. “The state has formally communicated (on 7/21/2020) that Districts must provide a full, five-day physical school experience for all students; thus, while it is not the administration’s recommendation, we have complied with the state’s directive. We will continue to advocate on behalf of the District.”

In the plan presented Wednesday night, Da Silva said that she and Ridgefield’s reopening committee preferred a combination of in-class and distance learning for high school students.

“The “low risk” scenario relies on the ability to cohort. The elementary schools will cohort by class, and the middle schools by team. However, adequate cohorting (grouping students by the same class/group of students and teacher) is far more of a challenge at Ridgefield High School (RHS). Therefore, a hybrid model was recommended by the Superintendent for RHS in a “low risk” scenario.

But the state education department’s guidelines do not allow for a hybrid model in the low-risk level.

“On July 21, 2020, CSDE (Connecticut State Department of Education) Commissioner, Dr. Miguel Cardona, provided the following notification to all CT public school districts: “Any plan submitted to the CSDE on July 24, 2020, that does not include a full reopening option as one of the three models, where all public school students have the opportunity to access school in-person five days a week, will not be in compliance with current state law regarding the number of school days, or the expectations of State leadership.” With this said, RPS will not be permitted to implement a hybrid model for RHS in a low-risk scenario.”

As part of Ridgefield’s low-risk model, each school day will be 40 minutes shorter than usual (schools will start 20 minutes earlier and end 20 minutes earlier).

Note: A link to the complete reopening plan will be added to this story on Thursday.