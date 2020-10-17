School bus driver charged with driving bus while drunk

GATES, N.Y. (AP) — A Rochester-area school bus driver faces criminal charges after allegedly driving a bus with students aboard while drunk.

The Gates Chili School District wrote on its website that the driver, identified by police as Lashonda Griffin, was arrested Friday.

School officials wrote on the website that the bus made an unauthorized stop at a McDonald’s and that the driver brought two students with her. Six students were on the bus at the time.

Officials said police found the driver later at the district’s bus depot and that she had a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit.

Griffin faces multiple counts of DWI and child endangerment, according to police. It wasn't known when she was scheduled to appear in court. A message was left with the Gates police department seeking information on whether Griffin had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

“While the district cannot comment directly on personnel matters, we can say that this is an egregious violation of our policies and practices and will never be tolerated," school district officials wrote on the website.