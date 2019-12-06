School board to vote on $3.2 million in capital projects Monday

Removing and replacing 30-year-old oil tanks at Farmingville, Branchville and Ridgebury elementary schools are at the top of the district’s long list of capital improvement projects.

The list, presented to the Board of Education at its Nov. 25 meeting, features 39 items to be completed over the next five years. Seven of those 39 projects make up the district’s request for $3,214,788 in capital improvements for the 2020-21 school year.

In addition to the oil tank removals and replacements, asbestos abatement and floor re-tiling are planned at Scotland and Branchville. The three “environmental and code compliancy” projects listed in the plan total $747,650.

The biggest request is for $1,043,087 in building improvement projects — auditorium upgrades at East Ridge Middle School and Ridgefield High School, as well as Barlow Mountain and Scotland elementary schools. There’s also well infrastructure improvements listed at Branchville and Farmingville and LED lighting upgrades at Ridgebury.

Also under the building improvement projects tap are bathroom renovations at the high school, East Ridge, Branchville, Farmingville and Veterans Park.

Carpet replacement in the main office of Scotts Ridge Middle School — a two year project — is also listed under building improvement. Replacing lockers at East Ridge — a three-year project — rounds out the building list.

Indoor air quality projects at Ridgebury and the district’s central office are projected to cost $140,000, while school security and surveillance projects at Branchville and Scotland are estimated to be $354,650. Additional capital improvement items are: Network infrastructure replacement ($431,901), end-of-life equipment replacements ($97,500), and fire and safety operations ($400,000).

The school board is expected to photo on the capital improvement request at its meeting Monday, Dec. 9. The meeting will be held in the town hall annex at 7 p.m.